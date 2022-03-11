After launching services for laundry and transportation to COVID-19 vaccine appointments, nonprofit Community Partners in Caring is seeking volunteers for its newest initiative connecting the elderly with transportation to medical appointments.
The initiative, called Miles of Smiles, kicked off in mid-February to meet the needs of Santa Barbara County adults age 62 and older who lack a reliable form of transportation to necessary commitments like doctor's visits.
“Homebound dependent seniors have always faced challenges to sustain daily living,” said Community Partners in Caring Executive Director Vilma Contreras. “We are calling upon the community to step up and help these seniors access basic needs. We want nothing to stand in the way of a senior in need getting to their doctor's appointment or to a grocery store so they can have a warm meal for dinner.”
The program is mainly focused on the need in the Orcutt and Santa Maria area, where there are 122 clients, and Lompoc, where there are 68 clients. There will also be services throughout South County based on the need.
According to Community Partners in Caring spokeswoman Kaley Wise, they are in need of approximately 10 volunteers each in the North, Central and South County areas, or around 30 total.
Volunteers who get involved can choose their shifts based on their availability and assist in many different areas, whether it's Miles of Smiles, delivering food, driving seniors to the grocery store, or doing check-in calls with homebound adults, Wise said.
"That's the luxury of being a volunteer with us, is getting to choose your own hours. Even if you help us with one ride per week or month, you’re still going to be tremendously helping someone’s life," Wise said.
Those interested in becoming a volunteer with Community Partners in Caring can visit partnersincaring.org/volunteer, call 805-925-8000 or email volunteer@partnersincaring.org.
Volunteers will be reimbursed for mileage, and will go through an onboarding and orientation process including COVID-19 safety and sanitation instructions.
Eligible adults interested in scheduling a ride to a medical appointment with Community Partners in Caring must call the organization at 805-925-8000 at least two days in advance.