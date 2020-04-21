Military mindset: Dr. Paul Webber leads emergency room preparedness during pandemic
Military mindset: Dr. Paul Webber leads emergency room preparedness during pandemic

Military training has prepared Dr. Paul Webber for almost anything, and that mindset is giving Marian Regional Medical Center an edge in the fight against COVID-19.

"The military kind of imbues this mission-oriented style," said Webber, 51, Marian's emergency department director. "We have been ready for this surge for a long time." 

Webber's path to medicine was incidental. After graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1990, he went on to various assignments including counter-drug operations in Key West, and serving with a Marine Corps intelligence unit at Camp Lejeune and Diego Garcia. 

After breaking a leg while parachuting, Webber was fueled by a desire to heal as soon as possible so he could continue running. 

He studied medical books, then took his MCAT on a dare and was accepted into Tulane University School of Medicine, where he earned a medical degree and master's in public health. 

Webber served stints as a doctor in Vietnam, India and Kenya, where he helped reopen a clinic. After accepting a job at Marian in 2005, Webber now finds himself on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. 

At urging from family and friends in New Orleans, which has been a coronavirus hot spot, Webber and other Marian staff members rallied to prepare the emergency room.

Viewing the situation from a tactical standpoint, Webber said he helped convert a storage space into a coronavirus screening room, set up strike teams, establish a testing/treatment regimen and wall off the emergency room into various compartments to treat infected patients while keeping other trauma patients stable. 

Additionally, tents were set up outside the hospital to accommodate surges in  patients.

Military training not only gave him the endurance to handle grueling shifts for days on end but to handle home life, which includes taking care of two twin daughters and a son — all teenagers. 

To prevent infecting his family, Webber is sleeping separately from his wife, Jeanne, who recently reacquired her license as a respiratory therapist. 

Morale, however, is good, Webber said, adding he wants the public to know Marian is prepared. 

"All I'm trying to do is remind everybody that works here that it's our time," he said. "What you do truly matters." 

