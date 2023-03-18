230202-F-SK304-3014

Airman from the 60th Maintenance Squadron and 349th Maintenance Squadron prepare the wing surface of a C-5M Super Galaxy prior to maintenance, at Travis Air Force Base Jan. 31. Maintainers modified an aerodynamic fairing over a wing splice of a C-5M Super Galaxy incorporating newly printed 3D parts known as blocks and wedges. 

 Lan Kim

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE — Maintainers from the 60th Maintenance Squadron and 349th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, along with engineering and engineering support contractors from the C-5 System Program Office out of Robins AFB, Georgia, recently finished work to modify an internal part for a C-5M Super Galaxy by incorporating 3D-printed materials.

The printed blocks and wedges, supplied by the U.S. Air Force Rapid Sustainment Office, provide support to an aerodynamic fairing covering a wing splice on the C-5, said Clay Elliott, a C-5 structural engineering subject matter expert with the C-5 SPO. Fairings are structural elements that help reduce drag on an aircraft.

When a Travis C-5M landed in Charleston AFB, South Carolina, during a mission in December, the crew discovered during a post-flight inspection that a section of the hump-shaped aerodynamic fairing panel was missing.

