EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE (AFNS) — A group from Edwards Air Force Base traveled on a C-12 Huron to the California Aeronautical University aviation career day in Bakersfield, Feb 3, to offer hundreds of local area students the chance to experience being a test pilot and flight test engineer with an inspiration through aviation from the team.

"This is their career fair," Jessica Peterson, 412th Operations Group technical director explained." Around 700 students came through, mainly high school students, that wanted to learn about aviation and the opportunities in aviation. They came to learn more about CAU and local aviation opportunities including ours."

Hosted by the 412th Operations Group representing Edwards AFB, students got to experience being a test pilot and a flight test engineer. Using a virtual reality system, students could also execute traditional flight test maneuvers and control room operations.

