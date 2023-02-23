HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. — The 505th Command and Control Wing’s 705th Training Squadron incorporated a Kessel Run application into the curriculum of their Lead Wing Command and Control Course, or LWC2C, this past January.

The LWC2C is an Air Combat Command lead wing leadership training course for distributed operations in support of Agile Combat Employment. ACE is a proactive and reactive operational scheme of maneuver executed within threat timelines to increase the survivability of forces while generating combat power through a deterrence continuum.

“The 505th is the lead ACC organization tasked to develop ACE C2 academics, mature the training environments, and integrate into existing exercise venues,” said Col. Adam Shelton, 505th Test and Training Group commander, Hurlburt Field, Florida. “An inherent task within this effort is to incorporate the primary decision tools required of operational wings to execute C2 of dispersed forces.”

