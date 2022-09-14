DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas -- Members from the 317th Airlift Wing sent four C-130J Super Hercules in support of the wing’s ninth Agile Combat Employment exercise during Patriot Fury from Aug. 26 – Sept. 1.

"This exercise, apart from many others, is founded on the ability of ACE to sustain the maneuverability requirements of our joint warfare partners by challenging our logistical systems," said Capt. Patrick Holloran, C-130J mission commander for Patriot Fury.

ACE is a proactive and reactive operational scheme of maneuver executed within threat timelines to increase survivability while generating combat power. When applied correctly, ACE complicates the enemy’s targeting process, creates political and operational dilemmas for the enemy, and creates flexibility for friendly forces.

