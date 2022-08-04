NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. — From the U.S. Air Force’s inception 75 years ago through today, there has been no shortage of visionaries who have selflessly and honorably served to drive the Air Force into the future. Five of these great leaders shared their wisdom and experiences with Airmen, during the Nellis Air Force Base leg of the Air and Space Forces Association’s Air Force 75th Anniversary Legends tour, July 27.

Retired Gen. John Jumper, retired Gen. Lori Robinson, retired Gen. Lloyd Newton, retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Gerald Murray and retired Chief Master Sgt. Harold Hutchison, visited Nellis AFB to connect Airmen and Guardians with their living heritage as well as to provide mentorship, advice and encouragement to those currently serving in uniform.

“With the Airmen and the Guardians that are involved in our force today, we should feel very, very proud that we’re in good hands,” said Newton, former four-star head of Air Education and Training Command and the first African American pilot to fly with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

