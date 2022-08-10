220728-F-EK499-002.png

Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center Detachment 6 Morale Patch. Detachment 6 team members recently participated in two of the first developmental and operational test missile shots for the F-15EX Eagle II.

 Courtesy

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. (AFNS) — 

Engineers and analysts from the AFOTEC Detachment 6 F-15 division traveled to Eglin Air Force Base and Tyndall AFB, both in Florida, to draw results from the AIM-120D and AIM-120C3 missile shots performed as part of the Weapons System Evaluation Program, or WSEP, conducted by Eglin’s 53rd Wing. These missile shots showed how the F-15 EX can be employed in theater and provided the context needed for Detachment 6 to verify its combat capability.

“One of the main takeaways from these live fire shots is that the jet can clearly function as a long-range, standoff weapons system,” said Capt. Max Denbin, the team’s lead test engineer. “The F-15EX can shoot from a significantly increased range – farther than any other fighter in the U.S. Air Force arsenal – and provides the unique capability of holding 12 AMRAAMs or other large ordinance.”

