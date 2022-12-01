WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio — The Air Force Research Laboratory hosted an official tour of its recently renovated Computed Tomography Laboratory Nov. 9.

The lab, part of AFRL’s Materials and Manufacturing Directorate, supports nondestructive testing of 3D-printed materials for the Defense Department’s internal and external customer base.

The Accelerated Materials and Processing Solutions branch arranged the tour to highlight an extensive makeover of its facility, which included the installation of an additional computed tomography, or CT, machine and the construction of a brand-new suite to safely house the added equipment. CT refers to a form of computerized X-ray imaging that can be used to look for potential defects in aerospace-grade materials to ensure airworthiness and durability.

 

0
0
0
0
0