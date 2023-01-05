JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas — The Department of the Air Force Fisher House Program provides housing to military and veterans during difficult times.

“The 14 Department of the Air Force houses at eight installations offer families a place to rest their head, a place to come together or even a place to grieve,” said Mary McLean, DAF Fisher House program manager at the Air Force Services Center.

Ivana Jordovic, manager for the Fisher Houses at Travis Air Force Base, recalls how right before the holiday season in 2019, the Travis AFB Fisher Houses provided hope for a father and retired service member who stayed by his daughter’s bedside while she went through medical treatments at the base. While there, the family home was destroyed by wildfires that ravaged the state.

 

