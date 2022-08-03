SIOUX CITY, IOWA -- The Air Force Cycling team is riding again in the 2022 Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa or RAGBRAI. The trip is a week-long recreational touring bicycle ride that takes cyclists from the Missouri river in the west to the Mississippi in the east.

The Air Force Cycling team made their way to Sioux City where the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing played host to the team for the first night of the event.

According to Trey Munn, executive director of the cycling team, this year they have 105 riders along with 15 support members. The group of cyclists are joining over 15,000 other riders from around the globe during the weeklong event.

