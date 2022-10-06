Teamwork in action

Airmen assigned to the 36th Wing put up tents during an operational readiness exercise at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 12. The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command strategy centers on fielding and sustaining a force capable of combat-credible deterrence posture to win before fighting and if necessary, ready to fight and win. 

 (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger)

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Air Force announced plans to transition foundational training for all Airmen beginning Oct. 1 ensuring they have the necessary skillsets to survive and operate during contingencies both at home station and deployed, including remote and contested environments.

Ready Airman Training will prepare Airmen to develop and demonstrate the mindset required to support the Air Force Force Generation, or AFFORGEN, deployment model.

“The vision for how Airmen train and deploy embraces an emerging culture of support maintaining and building readiness across the AFFORGEN phases,” said Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. “We must challenge the status quo to prepare our Airmen for operating in environments far more complex than we have in the past.”

