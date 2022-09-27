WASHINGTON -- The Defense Department today laid out an array of efforts — some already underway and some on the horizon — that address the needs of married service members and their families, as well as single service members.

In a memo titled "Taking Care of Our Service Members and Families," Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III outlined those efforts in greater detail, saying that taking care of people is a critical component of defending the nation.

"The Department of Defense has a sacred obligation to take care of our service members and families," Austin wrote in the memo. "Doing so is a national security imperative. Our military families provide the strong foundation for our force, and we owe them our full support."

0
0
0
0
0