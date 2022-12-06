Last Post Ceremony attendance VIP Ambassador of Jordan His Excellency Dr Ali M KRAISHAN. Senior delegation US Space Force - United States and United Kingdom Space Command
Director of Staff Lt. Gen. Nina Armagno and Lt. Gen John Shaw, U.S. Space Command deputy commander, lay a wreath during the Last Post Ceremony of Australian Corporal Clarence Rupert Roberts at the Australian War Memorial. 

 David Whittaker

CAMPBELL, AUSTRALIA — Director of Staff Lt. Gen. Nina Armagno recently traveled to Australia to meet with members of the Australia Space Operations to further discuss the unity of our forces with the common goal to expand defenses in the space domain.

During their trip, the Space Force delegation was invited to attend the Last Post Ceremony of Australian Corporal Clarence Rupert Roberts at the Australian War Memorial. Both Armagno and U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen John Shaw, U.S. Space Command deputy commander, participated in the ceremony themselves by laying wreaths besides the Pool of Reflection, a custom done in every ceremony.

“It was a humbling experience and an important honor to be allowed to lay a wreath during the ceremony,” Armagno said. “I hope this shows the strength of the bond between our two countries.”

 

