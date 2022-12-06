CAMPBELL, AUSTRALIA — Director of Staff Lt. Gen. Nina Armagno recently traveled to Australia to meet with members of the Australia Space Operations to further discuss the unity of our forces with the common goal to expand defenses in the space domain.
During their trip, the Space Force delegation was invited to attend the Last Post Ceremony of Australian Corporal Clarence Rupert Roberts at the Australian War Memorial. Both Armagno and U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen John Shaw, U.S. Space Command deputy commander, participated in the ceremony themselves by laying wreaths besides the Pool of Reflection, a custom done in every ceremony.
“It was a humbling experience and an important honor to be allowed to lay a wreath during the ceremony,” Armagno said. “I hope this shows the strength of the bond between our two countries.”
While in Australia, Armagno was invited to speak at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute Space Masterclass and National Security Space Dinner at the Sydney Opera House. She would speak in front of representatives from Australia, Japan, the United States and United Kingdom about defense perspectives on the importance of space.
“It’s important for societies to understand the relevance of space,” Armagno said. “It’s not space for the sake of space, it really is for likeminded countries to ensure that space is free for spacefaring nations. We all share those values.”
One of the keys to a successful partnership between the U.S. and Australia is the Space Surveillance Telescope (SST) Program. The telescope achieved “first light”, when images can first be seen, after it was moved from White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico to Harold E. Holt Naval Communications Station in Western Australia.
Our partnership continues to build on long history of close defense and space cooperation and has been a cornerstone of our continued alliance between the U.S. and Australia.