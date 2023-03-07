Combined Force Space Component Command Commercial Integration Cell

Commercial partners from the Combined Force Space Component Command Commercial Integration Cell gather with military representatives from CFSCC and U.S. Space Command for a CIC executive summit in Herndon, VA, in this January 2022 file photo. CFSCC’s CIC enables operational and technology exchange between US Space Command and commercial partners, which helps USSPACECOM mitigate capability gaps while improving and maintaining advantages over competitors.

 (U.S. Space Force photo by Capt. Erin Leon)

HERNDON, Virginia — Members of U.S. Space Command’s Commercial Integration Cell gathered for a CIC executive summit in Herndon Jan 25.

The summit was an opportunity for Combined Force Space Component Command leaders, USSPACECOM representatives and commercial partners to speak openly with each other about ways we can improve information sharing to enhance cooperation and synergy in the space domain, thus increasing the overall resilience of U.S. government space operations.

“I really appreciate the opportunity to meet with our commercial partners and feel that we had great communication and discussions during the summit,” said U.S. Space Force Maj. Gen. Douglas Schiess, CFSCC commander. “Collaboration with our CIC members enhances real-time information flow, which increases efficiencies and fidelity across the entire Space Domain Awareness enterprise. The bottom line is that commercial partnerships increase the overall resilience of U.S. Government space operations, which is a top priority for the DoD.”

0
0
0
0
0