Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass delivers a keynote address, “Airmen: Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow,” during the 2022 Air, Space and Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Md., Sept. 21.

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. -- Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass announced the release of the new Purple Book, while illuminating people, readiness, and culture at the Air and Space Forces Association’s Air, Space and Cyber Conference Sept. 20.

Bass, who represents the highest enlisted level of leadership, took pride in introducing the “The Joint Team,” commonly known as the Purple Book, which aims to help Airmen become better joint-minded service members. She also recapped the vast accomplishments attained over the past year, highlighting particular efforts of Airmen who supported Operation Allies Refuge and Operation Allies Welcome.

Airmen from the Personnel Recovery Task Force, special tactics and other major commands partnered to help evacuate Afghans, provide 1.5 million meals and 1.2 million bottles of water and administered 33,000 vaccines, constructed 552 tents, and delivered 38 newborns.

