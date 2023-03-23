ARLINGTON, Va. — The Department of the Air Force unveiled a $259.3 billion budget request March 13 designed to continue modernizing the Air Force and Space Force to meet evolving threats while also nourishing current needs that include training, readiness, and fostering new technology.

Broken apart, the $259.3 billion proposal that Congress will now consider for the fiscal year beginning October 1, includes $215.1 billion for the Air Force and $30 billion for the Space Force. If enacted into law as proposed, the Department's overall budget would grow by $9.3 billion beyond last year’s enacted budget.

The increase is necessary, Department of the Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said, to continue modernizing and transforming both services to meet an array of new threats from adversaries and challenges emanating from China as well as those from Russia, North Korea, Iran, and other nations.

