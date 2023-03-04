211103-F-NG544-0013
Megan Runyan, Quinn Seys, and Parker Brown, 416th Flight Test Squadron weapons integration engineers, work together for data solutions during the Data Hackathon at Edwards Air Force Base Nov. 3, 2021. The event was Air Force Test Center’s first Data Hackathon, solving data problems sponsored by U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School, with a goal to broaden the solution reach to have a bigger mission impact. 

 Staff Sgt. Tabatha Arellano

WASHINGTON (AFNS) — The Department of the Air Force will conduct its next “BRAVO” hackathon March 20–24, this time at Hurlburt Field, Florida.

Any American citizen may apply, regardless of whether they currently work for the Department of the Air Force. Applicants are required to apply online here. Applicants are being accepted on a rolling basis.

Attendees are not required to hold a security clearance. However, certain spaces, use cases, and datasets may require a U.S. secret security clearance or higher. Organizers may request additional information for clearances that applicants possess. Applicants may apply as an employee for the U.S. government, a U.S. government contractor, or a U.S. citizen either affiliated or unaffiliated with a company.

