Desalination buoys may provide Vandenberg Space Force Base with fresh water

A Santa Barbara company is working with Vandenberg Space Force Base to place high-tech buoys offshore that would process seawater into fresh water and pipe it ashore as a dependable water supply amid the ongoing drought.

SeaWell LLC is hoping to place its unmanned ocean desalination buoys offshore from Space Launch Complex-1, the base’s first launching facility which is no longer used. It will be the site of the onshore water station because of its close proximity to the shore.

SeaWell’s subsidiary, Ocean Portal Water Co., is putting the project together.

