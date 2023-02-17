230127-F-MI569-0007

Command Chief Master Sergeant of the Royal Norwegian Air Force Didrik Sand participates in a NATO Aircrew Winter Survival Course “Through the Ice” exercise during a Nordic Regional CSEL Engagement Jan. 21 in Rauland, Kingdom of Norway. 

 Master Sgt. Michael Battles

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany (AFNS) — Command senior enlisted leaders from U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa, NATO Allied Air Command, the Royal Danish, Royal Norwegian, Finnish, and Swedish air forces recently participated in a Nordic regional engagement to Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland.

The two-week engagement provided a platform for the CSELs to discuss Agile Combat Employment across the Nordic nations, explore multinational, professional military education exchange opportunities and discuss the operational environment in the High North.

“The Nordic visit is a significant engagement,” said Royal Air Force Warrant Officer Simon Waldock, command senior enlisted leader for NATO Allied Air Command. “The visit will provide an important steppingstone in developing and strengthening relationships and partnerships in the region.

