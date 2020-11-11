Just before Ben Honeycutt finished a four-year enlistment in the Marine Corps in May 2013, he enrolled in entrepreneurship classes and imagined himself starting a mechanic business when he moved back to his home state of Kansas. Instead, he ended up opening a hardware store in Orcutt.

But it wasn’t an immediate process. On Saturday, Honeycutt held a grand opening ceremony in the parking lot next to his business — the Oak Knolls Hardware store — the result of more than seven years in the aerospace industry working for companies such as SpaceX and Firefly.

His desire to be independent was strong. He purchased the hardware store, which carried Ace products, but the company required him to essentially become a franchise in order to keep selling that brand.

“I was going to be a manager and that’s not what I wanted,” Honeycutt said. “I wanted to own my own store.”

Oak Knolls Hardware

Honeycutt’s hardware store is one of more than 400,000 veteran-owned businesses, which make up only a small portion of the 5.4 million businesses in the US, according to a 2014 Census Annual Survey of Entrepreneurs. They include a broad range of sectors, from real estate to retail to professional services, and the vast majority of them are small businesses.

Selling hardware products wasn’t what Honeycutt did for a job in the Marines; he was a mechanic for F-18 fighter jets with the VMFA-323 “Death Rattlers,” a fighter squadron based out of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. In 2011, his squadron was attached to a carrier, the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), deploying to the Persian Gulf and the East Pacific.

Wanting to have a similar job in the San Diego area when he left the Marines, he applied to a listing for an aerospace aviation mechanic with SpaceX, a company he never heard of that had a position open at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Honeycutt worked for SpaceX for nearly six years at Vandenberg, where he was responsible for preparing rockets for launch. He participated in 69 launches at both Vandenberg and Cape Canaveral.

Wanting a fresh start, he left SpaceX in February 2019 and briefly worked at Firefly Aerospace. He eventually followed up on owning a business, which had been on his mind since SpaceX.

“Aerospace is fun, it really is, but you got to put in a lot of work and if I was going to put a lot of work like that into something, I want it to be my own,” Honeycutt said.

Just as he was about to close on the hardware store in March, the pandemic hit. The previous owners were gracious enough to refuse to sell to him at that time due to the impending financial crisis, and didn’t want him to start off on the wrong foot, according to Honeycutt.

But the store did better than expected despite the pandemic, and Honeycutt closed on the property later in the year.

He changed a few things, like dropping the “and Home Center” portion of the previous name and went live with an online delivery service.

The previous owners handed over a handful of newspaper clippings showing how the location evolved from a movie theater in the 1960s to a dependable local hardware provider.

“We care about the community,” Honeycutt said. “We care about giving back.”

Anthony Minniti, a local Navy veteran, owns Food Inc. of Santa Barbara, a small catering company delivering gourmet meals to organizations and individuals.

Similar to Honeycutt, Minniti’s path to entrepreneurship in the culinary industry didn't exactly match what he did in the Navy.

Minniti was a gunner’s mate on the USS Waddell (DDG-24), deploying to the Middle East and back before getting out after a four-year enlistment. On the Waddell, he was responsible for upkeep on the Mark 42 gun mounts, which fire 5-inch projectiles.

He left shortly before the start of the Gulf War in the early 1990s and came home to California to help family, working in construction jobs. In 1992, he watched a recruitment video for the CIA — the Culinary Institute of America.

As a person who’s half Italian and half French, food was a big part of Minniti’s life, but the video ignited a passion.

“That was it, I wanted to be a chef,” Minniti said.

After attending classes for two years Minniti graduated. He excelled in his coursework, which landed him a coveted position working at the CIA’s new West Coast campus in Napa.

Like many business owners, Minniti experienced ups and downs. On Sept. 11, 2001, Minniti was preparing to cater a large event of about 250 people in Walnut Creek, but that was abruptly canceled after two hijacked planes slammed into the World Trade Center in New York, one crashed in a Pennsylvania field and another hit the Pentagon.

In 2018, he started Food Inc. and was preparing to start his Healthy MRE (meals ready to eat) side of the business this spring, when the pandemic struck. That’s when “homestyle” was born.

Homestyle meals are an elevated style of cooking using healthy ingredients and delivered directly to customers’ doors for an affordable price, according to Minniti.

In addition to delivering meals to individuals, Minniti also supplies meals for veterans at New Beginnings in Santa Barbara.

After moving to the Central Coast in 2003, Minniti believes he found his niche.

“I’m happy where I’m at,” Minniti said. “I’m happy what I’m doing and I’m growing a brand. I can’t complain.”

