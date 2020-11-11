'I sailed every mile during World War II': Santa Maria honors US military service members on Veterans Day

Not even 24 hours had elapsed since he graduated from a New York City high school in 1943 when Bob Mettauer walked into a military processing center to be shipped north to Rhode Island for Navy boot camp. At the time, World War II was raging across the globe.

Mettauer, 96, described his first day in boot camp as one of the "worst" in his life. In a matter of months, he was in machinist mates school and when he finished, received orders to the USS Ticonderoga (CV-14), although he wanted to be on a submarine. He's a plankowner, meaning he's part of the Ticonderoga's original crew.

On Jan. 21, 1945, Mettauer's ship was struck by two kamikaze fighters somewhere near the Sakishima Islands, setting off the aircrafts' bombs and killing hundreds of sailors. Among those killed was Mettauer's friend.

"Except for about two hours, being on the Ticonderoga was a pleasure cruise," Mettauer said Wednesday.

Mettauer was the grand marshal of the Veterans Day mini-parade at the Casa Grande Mobile Home Estates in Santa Maria. He's also known as "Bicycle Bob," and has logged more than 100,000 miles since he started biking regularly in the 1990s.

The parade was one of many events across the Central Coast that honored military veterans and active duty service members. Unlike previous years, Veterans Day 2020 came with twist, with veterans, families and spectators wearing masks, physically distancing and avoiding large crowds to protect themselves from the COVID-19 virus.

During a ceremony at Pine Grove Cemetery in Orcutt, a small crowd of spectators wore masks and sat in physically distanced chairs before a uniformed color guard and Air Force Maj. General John Shaw, who addressed the crowd. American Legion Post 534 organized the event.