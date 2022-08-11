KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (AFNS) — The Air Force implemented new training for aviation psychologists that aims to increase the psychologists’ knowledge of aviation training and practices.

One of the many aspects of Air Force Aviation Psychology is focused on resiliency and readiness of its aircrews’ daily activities by addressing the human factors involved in safe and effective performance. Enhanced understanding of pilot training and the human performance demands on aircrew will facilitate improved ability for these psychologists to accomplish their mission.

The service conducted the 14-day flight training for the Aviation Psychology Introductory Course at Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi. This course is the first time the Air Force has given direct aviation training to psychologists. Aviation psychologists total strength is now at seven, with four more in the pipeline.

0
0
0
0
0