HH-60G Pave Hawk

Two M240 machine guns are mounted inside an HH-60G Pave Hawk Nov. 22 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. The 943rd Rescue Group designed a concept to mount four additional M240s into HH-60Gs to provide more firepower to the 920th Rescue Wing’s personnel recovery task force in contested environments. 

 (U.S. Air Force photo by Andre Trinidad)

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. — The 943rd Rescue Group designed a concept to mount four additional M240 machine guns onto the HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter to provide more firepower to the 920th Rescue Wing’s personnel recovery task force in contested environments.

The wing searched for an innovative way to bring more firepower to the fight and with the HH-60G scheduled to be retired, it had to be cost effective and easily transferred to the new HH-60W Jolly Green II because of the similar design structures.

The 943rd RQG operated within three constraints: utilize only available resources; work within Air Force manuals and technical orders to the maximum extent possible; and have minimal impact to manpower.

 

