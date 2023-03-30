220315-F-F3405-0001

A newly designed birdchaser is readied for initial checkout testing Dec. 8, 2021, at the Arnold Engineering Development Complex High Speed Test Track at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Used to mitigate bird and animal strikes during High Speed Test Track test missions, birdchaser sleds are fired 10 to 40 seconds before the mission sleds.

 Deidre R Moon

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. -- Rocket sled testing is critical to bridging the gap between the laboratory and full-scale flight tests for weapon systems under development.

Keeping those sleds moving is the focus of a joint effort within the Department of Defense, which operates three sled track organizations, one each at China Lake, California; Eglin Air Force Base, Florida; and Holloman Air Force Base. Two other non-DoD tracks, Sandia National Laboratories in New Mexico and a track in Utah, round out what are considered the Big 5 sled tracks.

Holloman High Speed Test Track, a facility operated by the 846th Test Squadron, 704th Test Group, Arnold Engineering Development Complex, can achieve the fastest speeds among the five tracks and is used for a variety of tests, including munitions, crew escape systems, guidance systems, aerodynamics and environmental effects.

