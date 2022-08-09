HAZARD, Ky. (AFNS) — Airmen from the Kentucky Air National Guard's 123rd Special Tactics Squadron rescued 19 stranded residents and two dogs in the aftermath of historic flooding last week that claimed at least 28 lives in eastern Kentucky.

The Airmen, assisted by Callie, the only certified search-and-rescue canine in the Department of Defense, rapidly deployed to the region July 28 to conduct rescue operations via boat and helicopter for four days, said Maj. Ian Williams, 123rd STS commander. The team of 23 special operators also coordinated 29 rotary aircraft missions, recovered four bodies, and helped direct operations that led to the rescue or assistance of 40 additional people.

“We found out about the situation Thursday morning at approximately 8:10 a.m.,” Williams said. “Before we had our tasking to respond, we started having our initial team show up to the squadron to prepare gear in the event that we would have to push out and support. We were officially told to support around 9 and were out the door by 10 o’clock.”

