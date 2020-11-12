Related to this story

'I sailed every mile during World War II': Santa Maria honors US military service members on Veterans Day

On Jan 21, 1945, Santa Maria resident and Navy veteran Bob Matteur was on the USS Ticonderoga when it was struck by two kamikaze fighters somewhere near the Sakishima Islands, setting off the aircrafts' bombs and killing hundreds of sailors, including his friend. "Except for about two hours, being on the Ticonderoga was a pleasure cruise," Matteur said.