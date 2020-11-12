More than 150 community members gathered under clear blue skies outside the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall on Wednesday morning to honor those who have served in the military.

The hourlong program, hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7139 and emceed by Post Cmdr. Alvin Salge, welcomed to the podium local veterans and members of the community to share their personal military stories, prayers and patriotic songs with the crowd of mask-wearing attendees who stood by the flagpole on the front lawn.

"Welcome. Thank you for attending during these trying times of the COVID-19 pandemic to show support for all veterans," said Salge, greeting attendees of all ages to the Veterans Day ceremony.

Girls Scouts Troop 007 raised the American flag, signaling bugler Michael Roberts of the local band The Soul Cats to play the ceremonial call "To the Colors" and taps as the crowd stood at attention.

With hands over their hearts or saluting, attendees were led in a rendition of "The Star Spangled Banner" sung by Lillian Street, also of The Soul Cats, prior to Salge leading the Pledge of Allegiance.

Pastor Chris Brown of Bethania Lutheran Church then opened up the program, presenting an invocation.

In a show of unity, veterans donning uniforms, VFW dress or patriotic colors from wars including World War II, Korean, Vietnam, Iraqi and Afghanistan raised their hands as Salge called out each war for the crowd to acknowledge them.

"Our current service men and women never hesitate when given orders to complete all their duties eagerly and professionally, just as the veterans throughout our history," Salge said. "Remember that when veterans signed up for military service, they pledged to protect the United States, even willing to give their lives if necessary."

Speakers Ron Herbig, a Vietnam veteran, and, Ed Jorgensen, World War II veteran and prior VFW post commander, shared personal accounts of their time in the service. They were followed by retired Marine Lt. Col. Chris Nielsen, who presented a tribute and eulogy to late Solvang resident and World War II veteran Erling Grumstrup, who had celebrated his 100th birthday in June.

"We may have lost Erling, but we have many good men still with us here who serve as an integral part of our society," Nielsen said.

Veterans Day 2020 celebrates the 102nd anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I in 1918.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.