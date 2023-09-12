One-hundred years ago the U.S. Navy experienced its largest peacetime disaster when the lives of 23 sailors were lost after seven naval destroyers ran aground on Sept. 8, 1923 at Point Honda, off the coast of present-day Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The incident, known as the Honda Point Disaster, symbolizes a loss of U.S. Navy ships greater than that during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

Local community leaders recently held a set of presentations to mark the centennial anniversary of the Point Honda shipwreck that occurred locally — but was felt around the world.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

