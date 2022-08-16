Lompoc native Seaman Eric Xiong is learning the necessary skills to be a U.S. Navy future warfighter as a hull technician.
As a hull technician, Xiong will be responsible for maintaining the integrity of a ship, conducting repairs and ensuring its mission capability, according to Navy officials.
Xiong is a student at Naval Education and Training Command — an advanced technical school that teaches sailors to be highly skilled, operational and combat-ready warfighters, while providing the tools and opportunities for continuous learning and development.