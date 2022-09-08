090822 US Navy Robert Palmer

Chief Petty Officer Robert Palmer, a Los Alamos native, credits his Valley upbringing with a successful career in the U.S. Navy. 

 Contributed, Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Amber Weingart

Los Alamos native Chief Petty Officer Robert Palmer is serving the U.S. Navy through his assignment to Airborne Command and Control Squadron 120, which supports the E-2D carrier airborne early warning aircraft — known as the Hawkeye.

Palmer, who joined the Navy 20 years ago, currently serves as an aviation machinist's mate.

“Both my parents were Navy, and we have a lot of military in my family,” he said. "I wanted to go and do something that was exciting."

