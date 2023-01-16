MLK

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is recognized annually and always presents the theme — “Remember! Celebrate! Act!- A Day On, Not A Day Off!” MLK Day is a U.S. federal holiday marking the birthday of the civil rights leader. It is observed on the third Monday of January each year and is a way to channel King’s life and teachings into community action. 

 Contributed

PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, Fla. (AFNS) — Each year, the Department of Defense joins the nation in honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a U.S. federal holiday marking the birthday of King. It is observed on the third Monday of January each year, around the time of King’s birthday, Jan. 15. This year, the MLK Day of Service will be recognized on Jan. 16.

The Montgomery Bus Boycott is regarded as the first large-scale U.S. demonstration against segregation. It represents a pivotal moment in the modern American civil rights movement. Additionally, it remains one of the most powerful stories of organizing and social change in U.S. history.

 

0
0
0
0
0