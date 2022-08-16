220808-F-UO935-1097

Tech. Sgt. Ashley Majewski, right, 436th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron dental facility manager and logistics noncommissioned officer in charge, and Zarafshan “Zaro” Mirzaie, an Afghan evacuee, revisit the same C-17 Globemaster III that carried Zaro to the U.S., reflecting on the one year anniversary of Operation Allies Refuge at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware Aug. 8. After flying out of Afghanistan during OAR, Zaro met and began working with Majewski at a hair salon during Operation Allies Welcome on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey.

 Senior Airman Stephani Barge

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. — Everything was normal at home, until the Taliban came. Then the university closed, and people were crying in the streets.

The news said airplanes were coming to pick up those that worked with the U.S., who were in danger. Everyone was running to the airport because they wanted to get out of Afghanistan. The airport was full of people, close to 15,000, and many were women and children.

Some people stayed there for five to six days, with no food or water. The military arrived and my supervisor told us that because we were helping a television station, they wanted to take us with them to America.

