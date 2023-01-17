230110-F-DG902-042

Royal Australian Air Force Air Vice-Marshal, Carl Newman, Pacific Air Forces’ new deputy commander, sits at his desk during an interview, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii Jan. 10. 

 Master Sgt. Eric E Flores

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM AIR FORCE BASE, Hawaii (AFNS) — Discovering a love for aviation in high school and desiring to serve something greater than himself, Carl Newman began flight navigator training for the Royal Australian Air Force at 17 years old.

Now, some 35 years later, Newman stands alongside his American Air Force counterparts at the U.S. Pacific Air Forces Headquarters at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Air Force Base – as its new deputy commander.

As PACAF’s Australian deputy commander, or DCOM as known in Air Force vernacular, Air Vice-Marshal Newman works alongside U.S. Air Force DCOM counterpart, Lt. Gen. James Jacobson, to assist management of the command and help lead a formidable force of nearly 46,000 people across the Indo-Pacific region.

 

0
0
0
0
0