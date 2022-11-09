221102-F-JJ904-1366

Gen. Chance Saltzman assumes command of the Space Force by accepting the flag from Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall at the transition ceremony for the Chief of Space Operations at Joint Base Andrews, Md. Nov. 2.

 Andy Morataya

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. -- Pledging to build on the Space Force’s achievements while also infusing the nascent service with new approaches, Gen. B. Chance Saltzman was officially installed Nov. 2 as Chief of Space Operations, the service’s highest-ranking military post and only the second person to hold the position in the Space Force’s history.

In remarks during a solemn “Change of Responsibility” ceremony in which he was elevated to the job from retiring CSO, Gen. John “Jay” Raymond, Saltzman promised to “work relentlessly to make the Space Force the combat-ready force that our nation needs” while acknowledging it “will not be an easy or short-lived task.”

Saltzman praised Raymond for doing “the heavy lifting to establish the Space Force,” for being a mentor and for setting the Space Force on a path on which Saltzman can build. He also thanked his wife Jennifer, his two children and a long list of other, unnamed friends and colleagues who he said comprised the “bedrock of support” across his career.

 

0
0
0
0
0