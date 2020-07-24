Santa Maria native returns from deployment aboard ship at center of COVID-19 outbreak

Mariah Arellano’s Navy career started with a keychain.
At a career fair during Arellano's junior year at Pioneer Valley High School, a U.S. Navy booth offered official swag, including keychains, in exchange for filling out a form with contact information.
Arellano, 19, intended to get the keychain as a souvenir for her dad, but a Navy recruiter eventually contacted her and convinced her to enlist in the military. After graduating from PVHS in June 2019, she joined the fleet on July 23.
One year later, Arellano completed a deployment with the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) — the ship at the center of a COVID-19 outbreak this spring, the high-profile firing of its captain and a senior leadership shake-up at the Department of the Navy.
Arellano enlisted as a boatswain’s mate, a job that includes driving the ship and fighting fires, and one of the oldest and most fundamental occupations in the Navy.
The aircraft carrier departed from its home port of San Diego on Jan. 17 and returned on July 9. COVID-19 first was detected on the ship in late March following a port stop in Vietnam. More than 1,100 crew members became infected, according to CBS News.
One sailor, a 41-year-old chief petty officer, died in April after becoming infected, according to Department of Defense officials. Navy Capt. Brett Crozier, the ship’s captain, was relieved of command during the deployment after a letter he wrote requesting help skipped the chain of command and was leaked to the public, department officials said.
The letter was intended to reduce bureaucracy and find an immediate solution to quarantine sailors off the ship while ported in Guam in March, although plans to assist the crew were already in the works, according to an official Navy report. An audio clip of then-acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly calling Crozier "stupid" in front his crew was leaked, which led to his resignation in April, according to the New York Times.
The Roosevelt departed for sea once again, but safety precautions were implemented, such as testing, mandated face coverings, cleaning measures and physical distancing, which became a challenge for a ship of almost 5,000 sailors due to its confined spaces, according to Arellano.
Several ship amenities, such as the gym and barbershop, were shut down.
Only designated groups were allowed in work spaces to limit crew interactions, and sailors were required to physically distance at least 6 feet apart, including in the lines to the galley and mess decks where the crew eats, according to Arellano.
“[The coronavirus] definitely was a surprise,” Arellano said.
Distancing also had to be maintained while handling mooring lines, which was a challenge because it limited the amount of manpower used to secure the ship against the pier, according to Arellano.
Mooring a ship to a pier is a critical skill all sailors must possess and it's also one of the most dangerous.
The purpose of mooring is to hold the ship in place to prevent it from rocking or pulling too far away from the pier, so the lines must be as tight as possible. If a line gets too tight, it snaps back with enough force to sever limbs.
“When a ship moves, lines make scary noises when they get tight,” Arellano said.
All-female teams were formed for mooring lines in the forecastle (pronounced “foc’sle,” or the front of the ship), where the anchor chain is stored and where Arellano was stationed when the ship pulled in and out of port.
The purpose of the all-female teams was to keep sailors among peers and separated from other groups to stop coronavirus spread, Arellano said.
The Roosevelt offloaded a portion of its crew in Guam, and hit fewer ports than it would have because of the pandemic, but Arellano has not been deterred. She plans on making the Navy a career.
“I’ve seen how this can help me for college and I really want to take advantage of that, and buying a home,” Arellano said. “I plan on doing the full 20 [years].”
