Santa Ynez Valley veterans commemorate Memorial Day with military convoy, closed ceremony

Members of Santa Ynez Valley VFW Post 7139 and American Legion Post 160, representatives from the City of Solvang and fellow veterans gathered on Monday morning to honor the fallen at a set of low-key Memorial Day events held at Solvang Park.
In compliance with social distancing guidelines, public ceremonies were held off this year, including those typically held at Mission, Chalk Hill, Oak Hill, and Saint Marks cemeteries where American flags are placed on the graves sites of fellow veterans – which was carried out on Saturday morning.
Post members and other participating veterans held a closed ceremony at the Solvang Park flag pole on Monday morning, where American Legion members lowered the colors half staff, VFW Post 7139 Commander Alvin Salge administered the Pledge of Allegiance as well as a prayer, and city council member Robert Clarke presented a city proclamation in observance of Memorial Day.
A commemorative wreath was then dedicated and placed at the foot of the flag pole.
After the dedication ceremony, Flat Fender Friends club members led by club president Dennis Beebe, lined up on First Street in their Jeeps and took their military convoy through downtown Solvang, Santa Ynez, Los Olivos and Buellton, with music playing and flags flying.
The public watched curbside, cheering on the Flat Fenders.
A moment of silence was observed at noon in remembrance of the 1.4 million soldiers who were lost to some 60 military actions over a 229-year span.
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.
