VAZIANI MILITARY BASE, Georgia — Two Office of Special Investigations special agents, experts in forensic science, recently participated in a crime scene exchange with the Georgian Military Police during a two-day event filled with hands-on exercises.

Special Agents Emily Leggett and Michael Buckley, forensic science consultants assigned to the 4th Field Investigations Squadron in Vogelweh Cantonment, Germany, interacted with more than 50 Georgian MPs and members from the U.S. Embassy Force Protection Detachment in Georgia.

“The exchange allowed participants an opportunity to share critical skills and knowledge with one another and increase their ability to successfully process and document crime scenes,” said Special Agent Mark Ryan, FPD, Tbilisi, Georgia.

 

