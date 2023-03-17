230308-F-OH250-0310

Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramón “CZ” Colón-López, left, Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, center, and Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force Roger A. Towberman, right, discuss the state and future of enlisted forces in the Department of the Air Force during the Air and Space Forces Association Warfare Symposium Enlisted Imperative panel March 8. 

 Tech. Sgt. William OBrien

AURORA, Colo. — Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Ramón “CZ” Colón-López, Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass and Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force Roger A. Towberman gathered March 8 during a panel at the Air and Space Forces Association 2023 Warfare Symposium to discuss the state and future of enlisted forces in the Department of the Air Force.

The panel, titled the “Enlisted Imperative,” highlighted the changing operational environment, ways Airmen and Guardians are critical to maintaining air and space dominance, and efforts to recruit and retain the best members.

“Every one of you matter to the overall impact of the mission, whatever it may be,” Colón-López said. “We need to bridge the ‘know-do’ act. We must better educate you. We must make everyone a thinking entity to look at our complex problems.”

