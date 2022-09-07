NORTH AUXILIARY AIRFIELD, S.C. — A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Joint Base Charleston, touches down in a remote airfield unloading cargo and a small group of Airmen from within.

The Airmen deplane in a single file line, wearing patches from squadrons across their home installation. Out here, the individual patches will lose significance as they combine their knowledge and training to execute a mission that requires a united skillset.

They will sweep the airfield, ensuring that they and their cargo can safely be unloaded into the contingency location. They will secure and continue to monitor the space; vigilance necessary for both expeditionary skills training and a mission to recover and quickly regenerate combat F-16 Fighting Falcon airpower. This team is the beginning of a new generation of multi-capable Airmen; a team that can execute their mission in any environment in an increasingly demanding battle landscape.

0
0
0
0
0