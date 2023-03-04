230223-F-JJ904-0077
Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Wayne Allvin and Vice Chief of Space Operations Gen. David Thompson sign a memorandum of agreement in the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Feb 23. The memorandum involved the creation of a test pilot school for both Air Force and Space Force pilots. 

 (U.S. Air Force photo by Andy Morataya)

ARLINGTON, Va. -- The U.S. Air and Space Forces have partnered to create the new Space Test Course, which will instruct Guardians on test and evaluation processes, in order to conduct robust and methodical system testing on space-flight equipment at the Test Pilot School at Edwards Air Force Base.

Space Force Vice Chief of Space Operations Gen. David D. Thompson and Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin signed a memorandum of agreement Feb. 23, establishing the new course.

“Ensuring our Guardians can effectively test and validate space-flight equipment is crucial to mission success and protecting the space domain for the Joint Force,” Thompson said.

