STEM

Lane Gilchrist, founder and president of the STEM Coalition, explains some of the exhibits at SSC’s Heritage Center to a group of students. 

 Van de Ha, SSC

EL SEGUNDO — For the third year in a row, United States Space Force personnel, including Guardians from Space Systems Command (SSC), are visiting schools across the United States and around the world this month as part of the STEMtoSpace program.

STEMtoSpace was designed to facilitate virtual connections between Space Force Guardians and K-12 classrooms to share the importance of STEM careers related to space as well as how the Space Force contributes to national security and daily life all across America and the world.

More than 300 Space Force volunteers participated in STEMtoSpace engagements last year, reaching close to 184,000 students across all 50 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, Guam, South Korea, Japan, Belgium, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Italy.

 

