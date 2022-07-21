vandenberg space force base sign

The SpaceX mission slated to launch Thursday morning from Vandenberg Space Force Base was scrubbed less than a minute before takeoff. Another attempt will be made Friday morning. 

The two-stage Falcon 9 rocket was set to carry a payload of 46 satellites into low Earth orbit to join SpaceX's growing constellation of Starlink satellites that provide broadband internet service to customers worldwide. Following stage separation, the rocket's first stage is designed to return to Earth and land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

SpaceX did not identify a specific reason for the hold Thursday, but a mission control officer said both the vehicle and payload were in "good health" after the failed attempt. 

