SpaceX launched 46 Starlink satellites into orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base Friday after a scrubbed attempt Thursday due to a problem with the position of a valve in one of the rocket's engines.

The two-stage 229-foot Falcon 9 lifted off from Vandenberg's Space Launch Complex 4 East at 10:39 a.m. Friday cutting through a blanket of fog to carry its payload to low Earth orbit.  

Several minutes after liftoff, the rocket's second-stage vehicle separated as designed and joined with the Starlink constellation — a space-based broadband internet system that provides service to more than 400,000 customers in 36 countries.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

