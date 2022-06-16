SpaceX is targeting 7:19 a.m. Saturday morning as launch time for the SARah-1 Mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base's Space Launch Complex 4E, base officials announced Thursday afternoon.
A backup opportunity also has been cleared for Monday, June 20, with the same launch window.
Approximately eight minutes post-liftoff, the reusable, two-stage Falcon 9 rocket will touch down at Landing Zone 4, producing one or more sonic booms as the vehicle breaks the sound barrier upon reentry, officials said.
The sonic booms experienced by residents in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties will depend on weather conditions and other factors, they noted.
The SARah-1 is the first of three radar remote sensing satellites built by Airbus for the German military.
To watch SpaceX's live webcast, go to www.spacex.com/launches. The broadcast will go live approximately 10 minutes before liftoff.