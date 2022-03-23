020222 SpaceX NRO launch 02.JPG

The first-stage booster from a SpaceX Falcon 9 returns to Vandenberg Space Force Base after the rocket launched a National Reconnaissance Office satellite Feb. 2.

 Len Wood, Contributor

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a National Reconnaissance Office spy satellite is scheduled to launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base no earlier than April 15, according to the NRO. 

The agency in February successfully launched the NROL-87 mission from Vandenberg's Western Range to place what the National Reconnaissance Office called a “national security” payload into polar orbit. SpaceX's reusable two-stage rocket booster then safely landed at Vandenberg's Landing Zone 4.

An exact date and launch window in April have yet to be announced for the upcoming NROL-85 mission.

