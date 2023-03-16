AURORA, Colo. — Finalists in the Department of the Air Force’s capstone innovation campaign, “Spark Tank,” presented their ideas to a panel of judges in an event on the last day of the Air and Space Forces Association 2023 Warfare Symposium, March 8.

235 ideas were submitted to submitted in Guardians and Airmen Innovation Network. All of the ideas were evaluated, and the top 15 were presented to be voted upon by Department of the Air Force members. The top six were selected as finalists for presentation at AFA.

“There is a feeling of empowerment that Airmen and Guardians sense when they witness support from their leadership,” said Maj. Aaron Beebe, Air Force Spark Cell program manager and Spark Tank production manager. “However, this event is more than that — they are seeing the support of their peers. Sometimes that validation can speak louder, knowing that you are not alone in the fight.”

