Polaris Awards

U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. Jake Harris, 603rd Air Operations Center noncommissioned officer-in-charge of current space operations, was recognized as the USSF's recipient of the “Commitment” award during the first-ever Polaris Awards ceremony. The Polaris Awards are a newly formed, service-wide Space Force award program consisting of four individual awards, which recognize Guardians who exemplify the Space Force core values of Character, Courage, Commitment and Connection, and one team award, which encompasses all four values. 

 
 Courtesy photo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Tech. Sgt. Jake Harris grew up in a community just outside the gates of Warner Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, where he was surrounded by patriotism.

This sense of patriotism was fostered by many active-duty and retired military members who were his leaders, coaches, and role models through his participation in various organizations such as his church, scouts, sports, and school leadership councils.

“These people instilled a love of America and a desire to serve my country in my heart,” Harris said. “I always knew that I would serve my nation one day.”

 

