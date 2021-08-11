An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base early Wednesday as part of an operational test.

According to Air Force Global Strike Command, the purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to validate and verify the safety, security, effectiveness and readiness of the U.S. weapon system.

Col. Robert Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, was the launch decision authority.

“Tonight’s success is due to the hard work and dedication of guardians and airmen from across Team Vandenberg whose contributions are vital to our nation’s security,” Long said. “These test launches verify the accuracy and reliability of the ICBM weapon system, providing valuable data to ensure a continued safe, secure and effective nuclear deterrent.”

