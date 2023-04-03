Area residents were jolted from sleep Sunday morning when a Falcon 9 first-stage booster landed back at Vandenberg Space Force Base's Landing Zone 4 minutes after stage separation, emitting a thunderous sonic boom.

Ten military satellites were successfully deployed to low-Earth orbit as part of the Space Development Agency's Tranche 0 mission launched by SpaceX on April 2, marking SDA's first dedicated mission to construct the "Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture," a low-Earth orbiting constellation of tactical satellites designed to communicate advanced missile threats, position, navigation, and timing data.

"Through this launch, we've demonstrated that SDA can keep a schedule to deliver enhanced capabilities every two years," said Derek Tournear, director of SDA, in a post-launch statement. "This revolutionary approach is enabled by growth in the commercial marketplace, allowing the PWSA to move forward to deliver warfighting capabilities in each future tranche."

SDA Vandy launch 2.jpg

Onlookers watch Space Development Agency's Tranche 0 mission launch Sunday morning from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
SDA Vandy launch 3.jpg

A Falcon 9 rocket is seen in midair after launching from Vandenberg Space Force Base Sunday morning into clear skies.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

