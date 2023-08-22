082234 SpaceX launch 1.jpg

A two-stage Falcon 9 rocket docked at Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base blasts off Tuesday at 2:37 a.m. into clear skies.

 Contributed, SpaceX

SpaceX successfully launched Starlink mission No. 20 from the West Coast this year Tuesday morning after some delay, including a postponement on Aug. 17 due to weather created by Hurricane Hilary.

A two-stage Falcon 9 vehicle docked at Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base blasted off at 2:37 a.m. into clear and dusky skies, carrying 21 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

The satellites will join the Starlink megaconstellation, composed of 3,000 others that provide broadband internet services to more than 1 million customers in approximately 53 countries, according to the agency.

SpaceX launches Starlink mission No. 20 from the West Coast Tuesday morning from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 vehicle docked at Space Launch Complex 4E lifts off from Vandenberg Space Force Base Tuesday morning.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

