SpaceX successfully launched Starlink mission No. 20 from the West Coast this year Tuesday morning after some delay, including a postponement on Aug. 17 due to weather created by Hurricane Hilary.
A two-stage Falcon 9 vehicle docked at Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base blasted off at 2:37 a.m. into clear and dusky skies, carrying 21 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.
The satellites will join the Starlink megaconstellation, composed of 3,000 others that provide broadband internet services to more than 1 million customers in approximately 53 countries, according to the agency.
Following stage separation, the first stage successfully re-entered Earth's atmosphere and touched down on the "Of Course I Still Love You" autonomous droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean, where it was later retrieved for reuse in future missions.
Tuesday's mission marks the 15th flight for the first-stage booster, which previously launched Crew-1, Crew-2, SXM-8, CRS-23, IXPE, Transporter-4, Transporter-5, Globalstar FM15, ISI EROS C-3, and five Starlink missions, SpaceX said.
